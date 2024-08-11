Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso who was allegedly kicked out of Paris Olympics 2024 village has revealed that Brazilian footballer Neymar Junior recently sent him a private message on Instagram. Alonso's revelation comes day after reports claimed that the organising committee kicked her out of the Summer Games village for allegedly creating an "inappropriate atmosphere". Speaking to Paraguayan radio show Aire de Todos, the 20-year-old has claimed that former Brazil captain is a huge fan and slid into her DMs, without revealing much details.

"He sent me a DM. That's all I can say. It was left on the request form. I cannot tell this here," Alonso said, as quoted by Fox Sports Mexico.

On her reported exile from the Olympic Games Village, Alonso also told that she was never removed or expelled from anywhere, urging people to "stop spreading false information."

Neymar is set to miss the start of the next Saudi Pro League season as he recovers from a serious knee injury, Al Hilal's coach said on Tuesday. The Brazilian attacker suffered the injury in October and missed much of the current campaign, but Al Hilal still won the league for a record-extending 19th time earlier this month. The Saudi league traditionally starts in August and the former Barcelona and PSG star will also miss next month's Copa America.

"All I know now is that the time given to Neymar to recover and with similar injuries it is approximately from 10 to 11 months," Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus told reporters during pre-season.

The 32-year-old Neymar had surgery in Brazil in November for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage.

He was stretchered off in tears during Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier in October after colliding with an opponent.

Neymar left PSG for Al Hilal in 2023, the latest world-famous footballer snapped up by the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

He earns 100 million euros a season in Saudi Arabia, while PSG pocketed 100 million euros in the deal.