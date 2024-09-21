Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has predicted cross-town rivals Manchester United to miss out on a top four place in the Premier League this season. Wright-Phillips, who is in India for Manchester City's 'Champions 4-in-a-row Trophy Tour', made 217 appearances for the City-zens, stretching across two different spells. Sharing his views on the situation at Manchester United, Wright-Phillips insisted he want them to do well for not so obvious reasons, but feels a top four finish is 'too much to ask' for a team which has not won a Premier League title in over a decade (2012-13).

Wright-Phllips, who scored six times in 36 caps for England, then went on to claim that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag still hasn't figured out his strongest starting XI.

"Haven't you seen them play this season. United fans are bouncing on off that 7-0 win at Barnsley in League Cup. Honestly, I want Manchester United to be good again because I want the derby to be as big as it should be. But I don't know, it's too much team rotation. Even when I watch them, I don't know how they are trying to play. I can watch Everton knowing how are they going to play. With Manchester United, I can't see their identity. There's too much like 'what's it gonna be'. I don't think he (Ten Hag) his strongest team yet. You are asking a lot to finish in top four," Wright-Phillips told NDTV.

United finished eighth last season, but won the FA Cup to secure UEFA Europa League football this season.

Despite spending a lot on the incomings in the summer transfer window, Ten Hag's men sit 10th in the points table after four games.

City, on the other hand, have 12 points from a possible 12 with Erling Haalad already upto nine league goals, six more than any other player in England's top-flight this season.

Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title on the trot, edging Arsenal out by two points (91:89), despite failing to beat the Gunners home and away.