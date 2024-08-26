Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC edged past local favourites Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 to qualify for the final of the Durand Cup in Shillong on Monday. First-half goals from Thoi Singh and Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie and a strike in added time of the second half by Parthib Gogoi did the job for the Highlanders, as they scripted a piece of club history by making their first-ever Durand Cup final at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

A crowd of over 15,000 mostly partisan home fans was silenced when Thoi scored following a well-worked move in the 13th minute and Ajaraie added a second in the 33rd, courtesy a wonder-ball from Spanish playmaker Nestor Roger.

Shillong gave a good account of themselves thereafter, but players like Mohammed Ali Bemammer in the Highlanders' mid-field helped the visitors control the game before Parthib, brought in late by Spanish coach Juan Pedro Ben Ali, put the icing on the cake with a solo effort three minutes into added time.

The Highlanders did well to score the early goal. Samte's throw-in from the left flank found Ajare inside the box. Ajare's delectable back-heel to Jithin saw the lanky winger make a dash towards the backline and deliver a telling cross to Thoi, who slotted home with clinical precision.

Shillong Lajong tried to fight back and a long-ranger from Wahlang dipped viciously, forcing Gurmeet in the NorthEast goalmouth to hurriedly parry it away.

In the 33rnd minute, Nestor managed to bisect the Lajong back two to find Ajarie perfectly positioned to score the second goal. The Moroccan brought it down beautifully with his left foot and chipped it over goalkeeper Manas. But the ball hit the upright and came back into play. Ajarie was fortunate to get a second shot at it and this time he made no mistake.