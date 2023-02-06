Not every professional footballer is a great goalscorer but on odd occasions, some players do turn into scorers of great goals. That was the case for English footballer Stephen Humphrys who scored from beyond the halfway line in a Scottish league match between Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United. Humphrys was in his own half when he saw that the Dundee goalkeeper was off his line. Sensing an opportunity, Humphrys tried an audacious shot as he looked to put the ball into the back of the net from such a distance. The result was extraordinary.

It isn't often that you see footballers trying to score from the halfway line. Humphrys, however, was in the mood to try something he arguably had never done before. As the 25-year-old executed the shot, the commentators were heard saying "no way" but the end result was a goal that would go down in the history books.

Humphrys, who came on as a half-time substitute, picked the ball up on the edge of his own box, dribbled up the field for a moment, and then put his foot behind the ball and put it over the stranded Dundee goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.

Here's the video:

If you don't shoot, you don't score pic.twitter.com/5WzGmd2mU2 — Humps (@HumphrysStevie) February 4, 2023

"As soon as it left my foot I thought: 'This has got a chance'," Humphrys told BBC Scotland. "I didn't know where to go [to celebrate] as I've never scored a goal from the middle of the pitch before.

"Normally you're near a corner and then go off and knee slide or whatever but I was a bit delirious really and celebrated not in any specific way."

When asked how he will spend his evening, Humphrys added: "Get home, probably FaceTime my mum and dad down the road, then a Chinese meal, bath, then bed. Love Island is not on tonight so I won't be watching that..."

