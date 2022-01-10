Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has launched legal action against financier Amanda Staveley, one of the key figures in the recent Saudi-led takeover of the English Premier League club. A document seen by AFP shows that retail tycoon Ashley's St James Holdings has lodged a claim at the High Court in London, although no reason for the action, also brought against Staveley's husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, was specified.

Reports said relations soured between Ashley and Staveley ahead of the takeover in October -- the struggling football club in northeast England was sold to a Saudi-led consortium for £305 million ($414 million).

The consortium comprises the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Staveley's PCP Capital Partners and billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben.