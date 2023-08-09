Mumbai City FC cruised to a second consecutive victory with a 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in a Group B fixture of the Durand Cup on Tuesday. Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored twice and Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff and Vikram Partap Singh netted one each for the Mumbai City FC, who are now placed at the top of Group B. Jamshedpur FC made a fast start to the game as they forced a save out of Phurba Lachenpa inside 20 seconds of the save from an attempt by Bivan Laskar. But Mumbai City FC found their mojo soon and dominated till the end. Greg Stewart hit the crossbar from a freekick and Mehtab Singh forced a save out of JFC keeper Mohit Singh Dhami.

It was in the seventh minute that Mumbai found the net through Diaz. A good interchange play between Greg Stewart and Vikram in the right resulted in the latter finding Diaz free inside the box, who had the easiest of finishes to open the scoring for the Islanders.

Diaz scored his second to double their lead in the 14th minute. Bipin Singh's cross found Diaz inside the box and he finished expertly.

Mumbai City piled further pressure on the young Jamshedpur FC side, while Dhami did well to keep the score at 2-0.

MCFC, however, found the third goal soon enough through Noguera who chipped the ball above Dhami to help his side finish the first half with 14 shots on the Jamshedpur goal.

The Islanders scored their fourth of the game in the second minute of the second half when van Neiff finished neatly from the back post from a corner taken by Greg Stewart.

Seven minutes later, Mumbai City FC scored their fifth goal when Jamshedpur lost the ball in their own half and Stewart passed it on to Vikram who completed it with a diving header.

FC Goa Victorious

Noah Sadaoui registered the second hat-trick of the tournament as FC Goa began their Durand Cup campaign with a 6-0 rout of Shillong Lajong on Tuesday.

Apart from Noah, Rowllin Borges and the Spanish duo of Victor Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez scored for Goa to hand Shillong Lajong their second loss of the tournament.

Noah was at his usual best keeping the Shillong Lajong side on its toes. The Gaurs took the lead in the 15th minute through Rowllin. Brandon Fernandes' free-kick was flicked on by Devendra Murgaokar which fell on the path of Rowllin who coolly finished past goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh.

Goa scored again within five minutes, when Devendra Murgaokar was found by Brandon's through ball. Devendra unselfishly passed the ball beyond the rushing goalkeeper to Noah who had to just tap the ball inside an empty net to double their advantage.

Goa did not have to wait long for the third goal as Noah scored in the 26th minute through a left footed finish after he was found in space from a pass from Brandon.

The second half was no different as Goa continued to maintain possession and play attacking football.

Noah was in the thick of every action for Goa as he set up the fourth goal. He rolled the ball to left back Sanson Pereira, who found substitute Rodriguez in the middle of the box and the latter finished past the goalkeeper in the 68th minute.

Martinez scored the fifth goal for the Gaurs in the 83rd minute. Noah's cross was pushed away by the Lajong goalkeeper but it hit the rushing Martinez and the ball deflected into the goal.

Noah then completed a memorable match by completing his hat trick in the 86th minute.