Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming: The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal battle royale is here in the ISL! Mohun Bagan have won eight out of the nine encounters between the two teams in ISL history, with East Bengal yet to record a victory. East Bengal have struggled in terms of scoring, having netted only five goals in this fixture. Their form has also been patchy this season, registering two wins in their last five games, which has seen them placed at 11th in the points table. Mohun Bagan are sitting comfortably at the top of the table on 32 points with 10 wins from 14 matches. Their attacking unit, led by Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings has been one of the most relentless in the league.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will take place on Saturday, January 11 (IST).

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match be held?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be held in Guwahati.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Saturday).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be televised live on Sports18 in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.