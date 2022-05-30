The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marked by massive fake ticket fraud, France's interior minister said on Monday, as Paris faced criticism over the event's organisation.

"What has been confirmed is a massive, industrial-scale and organised fraud in fake tickets... this was the root cause of the delay to the match," said Gerald Darmanin following a crisis meeting at France's sports ministry.

He also expressed regret some supporters with genuine tickets had been unable to access the stadium.