Story ProgressBack to home
"Massive" Fake Ticket Fraud At Champions League Final: France's Interior Minister
The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marked by massive fake ticket fraud, France's interior minister said on Monday, as Paris faced criticism over the event's organisation.
The Champions League final was marked by massive fake ticket fraud, France's interior minister said.© AFP
The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marked by massive fake ticket fraud, France's interior minister said on Monday, as Paris faced criticism over the event's organisation.
"What has been confirmed is a massive, industrial-scale and organised fraud in fake tickets... this was the root cause of the delay to the match," said Gerald Darmanin following a crisis meeting at France's sports ministry.
He also expressed regret some supporters with genuine tickets had been unable to access the stadium.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.