Manchester United will begin their campaign in Europa League on Friday when they square off against Real Sociedad in Group E at Old Trafford. United are currently on a four-match winning streak and they had last defeated Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. On the other hand, Real Sociedad played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. It would be interesting to see whether manager Erik ten Hag decides to opt for Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

When will the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match will be played on Friday, September 9 (IST).

Where will the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match be played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match start?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match be available for streaming?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League Group E match will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)