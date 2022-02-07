Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 400 million followers on Instagram. The Manchester United forward also became the first person to reach 200 million followers in January last year. The Portugal captain is also second only to the social media platform's official handle that has 469 million followers currently. The star striker also turned 37 on Saturday and took to Instagram to share a wholesome message with his fans. He wrote, "Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations... But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!"

Ronaldo returned to the Premier League last year, leaving Juventus for United in the summer transfer window. Since his return, he has scored 14 goals in 24 matches for the club.

His first tenure with the Premier League side ended in 2009, when he joined Real Madrid.

He had a disappointing outing in United's recent FA Cup fourth-round exit, when he missed a penalty against Middlesbrough.

He is expected to feature in the playing XI against Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 38 points from 22 matches.

Manchester City are on top of the table with 57 points from 23 games. They are followed by Liverpool in second-position (48 points from 22 fixtures) and Chelsea in third-place with 47 points from 24 matches.