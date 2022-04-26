Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Manchester City overcame Real Madrid's city rivals Atletico Madrid (1-0) aggregate in the quarters, while the 13-time Champions League winners knocked out holders Chelsea (5-4 aggregate) in the previous round. Real Madrid will once against rely on their veteran stalwarts Karim Benzema and Luka Modric as they look to go past Manchester City's star-studded line-up. Both teams met in the Round of 16 last season, and City won both the games 2-1.

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match be played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be played on Wednesday, April 27.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match be played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match begin?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

