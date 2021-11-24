Hosting PSG in their upcoming UEFA Champions League Group A match, Manchester City will be aiming to seal a win at the Etihad Stadium. Both sides have already faced each other once in Paris, with PSG coming out on top. City are just a point ahead of their French opponents and a win could see them seal top spot in Group A. PSG have won twice and drawn twice in the ongoing UCL season, with City winning thrice and losing a game. All eyes will be on how Pep Guardiola uses his team against Lionel Messi, with the Argentine attacker having already scored this season against the English outfit.

Where will the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

When will the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, November 25.

What time will the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)