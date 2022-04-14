A high-octane goalless second-leg quarter-final encounter between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City ended in an ugly fashion at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The match, which ended at 0-0, came to life in the most unwanted manners with a massive brawl breaking out on the field as well as inside the tunnel after the final whistle was blown by the referee. Manchester City eventually made it through to the semi-finals stage with a 1-0 aggregate owing to their win at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg.

However, things turned out to be darker than expected when Atletico's Felipe, in the 89th minute of the game, received his second yellow of the night after his sliding tackle on Phil Foden swiped off the player along with the ball after on-field referee consulted the fourth referee.

After the incident, Stefan Savic was seen dragging Phil Foden back to the pitch, head butting City's Raheem Sterling and also pulling Jack Grealish's hair.

This entire dramatic and an uncalled-for incident also involved sets of substitutes and members of staff of both teams.

The dispute didn't seem to end then and there as both teams continued with their antics inside the tunnel as well. Grealish and Savic were seen interacting in a heated manner and had to be separated.

Despite the controversial end to the match, a nil-nil draw helped City join the likes of Real Madrid, Villarreal and Liverpool in the last four stage of the tournament.