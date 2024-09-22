Story ProgressBack to home
Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland Achieves Historic Feat; Man City 1-1 Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City are tied 1-1 against Arsenal in the first half of a crucial Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 LIVE Updates© AFP
Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Updates, Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City are tied 1-1 against Arsenal in the first half of a crucial Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland scored early for Man City before Riccardo Calafiori equalised. Notably, Arsenal have not won at Etihad Stadium since January 2015. A win on Sunday will take Arsenal to the top spot in the Premier League table, while only a draw could take Man City to the number 1 position. (Match Centre)
Here are the Live Updates of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 21:38 (IST)Premier League: Huge feat for Erling HaalandErling Haaland has now scored 100 goals for Manchester City, reaching a century in 105 appearances. Haaland has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 100 goals in his 105th Real Madrid appearance in 2011, becoming the joint-fastest player to reach the landmark.
- 21:27 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Arsenal equaliseArsenal have equalised and it is the new boy Riccardo Calafiori! A deft touch from outside the box and it crashed into the net. A slight controversy as Kyle Walker protests but Arsenal fans will not mind. They are singing Calafiori's name now!
- 20:53 (IST)Premier League LIVE: History between Arsenal and Man CityManchester City have claimed an unprecedented four consecutive English top-flight titles, beating Arsenal into second place in each of the past two seasons. Arteta's men took four points from the two league meetings between the sides last season, but have not won at the Etihad Stadium since January 2015.
- 20:51 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Manchester City supremacyPep Guardiola admits Manchester City will have an "advantage" when they face Arsenal on an extra day's rest, but the champions are sweating on Kevin De Bruyne's fitness for the crucial clash with their title rivals. Guardiola's side played at home in their Champions League draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday, while Arsenal had to wait until Thursday to travel to Italy for their goalless stalemate against Atalanta.
- 20:48 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Fighting words from ArtetaArsenal have to show they are ready to topple Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash between the title favourites, according to Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta. City have claimed an unprecedented four consecutive English top-flight titles, beating Arsenal into second place in each of the past two seasons.
- 20:41 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Arsenal Playing XI
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2024
Full debut for Calafiori
Saka on the wing
Trossard comes back in
Let’s give it everything, Gunners
- 20:35 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Manchester City playing XI
Official: #ManCity Starting XI vs Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/MbdMaFGjfz— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 22, 2024
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Football Manchester City Arsenal English Premier League Erling Braut Haaland Bukayo Saka Phil Foden Jorginho Gabriel Martinelli Kai Havertz Mateo Kovacic
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.