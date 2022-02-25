Manchester United said Friday they had "withdrawn" sponsorship rights from Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The British government on Thursday imposed a biting package of sanctions on Moscow, which included banning the airline from UK airspace.

Moscow subsequently banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights," United said in a statement.

"We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

Promoted

Manchester United announced Aeroflot as its "official carrier" in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)