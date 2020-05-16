Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Bundesliga German Football League Live: Dortmund Host Schalke As Football Returns At Empty Venue

Updated:16 May 2020 19:01 IST

Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund are hosting Schalke 04 in the Ruhr Derby, a fixture that would normally attract an 82,000 crowd to Signal Iduna Park.

Bundesliga German Football League Live: Dortmund Host Schalke As Football Returns At Empty Venue
German Bundesliga Football: Germans are calling these matches "Geisterspiele", or ghost games. © AFP

The Bundesliga returns to action on Saturday with the resumption of the first top European league since the coronavirus lockdown watched closely to see if it provides a blueprint for other competitions. Matches will be played behind closed doors and players and coaches, who have been in quarantine for the past week, must follow stringent hygiene guidelines. In the highlight of six matches on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund host Schalke 04 in the Ruhr Derby at 1330 GMT, a fixture that would normally attract an 82,000 crowd to Signal Iduna Park. But supporters will be locked out - Germans are calling them "Geisterspiele", or ghost games. Although Germany has suffered far fewer deaths from coronavirus than other large European countries, it is still too dangerous for crowds to return.

Live Updates of Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 straight from Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

  • 19:01 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Kick-off

    The match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 has started at the Signal Iduna Park. The game is being played behind closed doors and Germans are calling them "Geisterspiele" or ghost games.

  • 18:59 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 at the Signal Iduna Park.
    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Highlights: India vs South Africa Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Dharamsala
    India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia Beat India To Win Record-Extending 5th Women's T20 World Cup
    India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Highlights: India Enter Maiden Final As Rain Washes Out Semi-Final
    New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand Beat India Inside 3 Days To Complete Clean Sweep
    New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Trent Boult Stars As India Struggle Against New Zealand
