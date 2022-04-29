Argentine football legend Lionel Messi recently shared a video of himself nailing three trick shots from various distances. In the video, Messi can be seen hitting three balls perfectly with his left foot into a bin located some distance away. The 34-year-old, who is currently playing his club football in France with Paris Saint-Germain, also juggled the ball before putting it in the second bin. However, the video sparked a 'real or fake' debate among fans on social media.

Here's the video of Lionel Messi's trick shots:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cc59jtvjk_0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Here's how fans reacted:

"Edited clearly," a fan tweeted.

Edited clearly — (@IchigoOT7) April 28, 2022

"People saying it's fake are forgetting that of all people on earth.. ITS LIONEL MESSI," another fan wrote.

People saying it's fake are forgetting that of all people on earth..



ITS LEONEL MESSI. — @HazardxAsh (@TheyCallMe_Ash7) April 29, 2022

"It's obviously fake, ad for Adidas," another user tweeted.

It's obviously fake, ad for Adidas. — (@GreatWhiteNueve) April 28, 2022

"Edited / done several times before he got it all right," another fan quipped.

Edited / done several times before he got it all right — Feel-bless (@feel_bless) April 28, 2022

"Something is called editing admin and it's a ad," another user added.

Something is called editing admin and it's a ad — Divyanshu (@divyans_goat) April 28, 2022

After spending 16 seasons at Barcelona, and notching up 672 goals in 778 appearances, Messi joined PSG as a free agent after his contract had expired last summer.

Messi got on the scoresheet last week as PSG secured the Ligue 1 title after drawing 1-1 at home against Racing Club de Lens.

So far, Messi has scored 9 goals and also provided 13 assists for PSG this season across all competitions.

Last year, he led Argentina to their first Copa America title in 28 years.

Messi, who will lead Argentina in the World Cup later this year, has also scored 80 goals in 161 appearances for La Albiceleste.

Argentina, the two-time World champions, have been drawn into group C alongside Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.