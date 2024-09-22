Inter Miami's charge towards Major League Soccer's single-season points record suffered a setback on Saturday after a last-gasp injury-time equalizer from James Sands snatched a 1-1 draw for New York City FC against the Eastern Conference leaders. Miami, who are already assured of their post-season berth, looked to be storming towards their 20th win of the season after Lionel Messi helped set up a 75th-minute goal for Ecuadorian international Leonardo Campana at Yankee Stadium to make it 1-0.

But with victory beckoning for the away side, New York defender Sands leapt high to meet a Santiago Rodriguez corner in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time with a thumping header that flew into the net past Herons goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The result puts a dent into Miami's hopes of beating New England's all-time single season points tally of 73 set in 2021.

The draw leaves Miami with 64 points from 30 games, meaning that Gerardo Martino's men must take nine points from a possible 12 remaining to equal the Revolution's record, or 10 from 12 to beat it.

Despite the late equalizer, Miami could have few complaints after New York grabbed a deserved point from Saturday's early fixture.

The hosts could easily have taken the lead earlier in the game only for poor finishing that let Miami off the hook.

Messi looked lively from the outset and almost opened the scoring with a fourth-minute free-kick from just outside the area that whistled past the post.

Advertisement

However, New York continued to create the better chances and almost took the lead when Rodriguez's free-kick in the 11th minute rattled off the post and ricocheted off Miami goalkeeper Callender for a corner.

Keaton Parks missed a glorious chance to put New York ahead in the 47th minute, blazing well wide with the goal at his mercy in a huge let-off for Miami.

Miami looked to have made New York pay for their profligacy 15 minutes from time. Messi swept a pass out wide to Jordi Alba in space, and the former Barcelona man squared for Campana to tuck away a close-range finish.

That goal against the run of play looked to have decided it, but after a late New York attack resulted in a corner, Rodriguez swung in a pinpoint cross from the set-piece to allow Sands to head home.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)