Lionel Messi was on target as Inter Miami bounced back from their CONCACAF Champions Cup exit, beating the New York Red Bulls 4-1 at Chase Stadium on Saturday. Miami had lost their last three games, including a 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Champions Cup semi-finals, but they got a much-needed morale boost with a comfortable Major League Soccer victory. Fafa Picault opened the scoring in the ninth minute, blasting home at the back post after Luis Suarez had flicked on a cross from Marcelo Weigandt.

Full-back Weigandt doubled the advantage in the 30th minute when his diving header was parried by Carlos Coronel and the Argentine followed in to scoop the ball home.

The goal was initially flagged for offside but after a VAR review the referee ruled it should stand.

Suarez made it 3-0 nine minutes later, firing home at the second attempt after his initial shot had been blocked but the Red Bulls pulled a goal back before the break.

An Omar Valencia corner deep to the back post was looped over Oscar Ustari and into the far corner to give the visitors some hope for the second half.

Miami stayed on top, however, and Messi extended their advantage in the 67th minute, playing a one-two with Telasco Segovia and holding off Noah Eile before beating Coronel with a left-foot finish.

The goal ended a run of four matches without Messi being on the scoresheet and the win moved Miami up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, former Saint-Etienne midfielder Dylan Chambost opened his account in MLS with the first goal in the Columbus Crew's 4-2 win over Charlotte.

The Crew lead the East on 24 points, two ahead of the Philadelphia Union, who continued their excellent season with a 2-1 win at Montreal with Danish striker Mikael Uhre grabbing an 84th-minute winner.

D.C. United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 with goals from Christian Benteke and a volley from Japanese midfielder Hosei Kijima.

