FC Barcelona on Thursday announced that the club's greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, would leave this summerdue to "Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration". The club revealed that while it had reached an agreement with Messi over a new deal that would have seen him extend his two-decade stay at Barcelona, the same could not be materialise owing to the regulations, alluding to financial controls in place in La Liga. Messi, who had moved from the club's renowned academy, La Masia, in 2001, established himself as one of the greatest players of all time during this trophy-laden Barcelona career.

GOAL-MACHINE

The greatest goalscorer in Barcelona's history, Messi racked up record-breaking numbers across many seasons. A finisher par excellence, he has also been behind a number of goals scored by others. The highest-scorer in La Liga history, Messi is only behind his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time list in the Champions League. The Argentine scored an incredible 48 hat-tricks for the Catalan giants, including 36 in the league.

Here is how his overall goal contributions look like in different competitions for the club.

La Liga: 520 games, 474 goals, 217 assists

Champions League: 149 games, 120 goals, 42 assists

Copa del Rey: 80 games, 56 goals, 36 assists

Spanish Super Cup: 20 games, 14 goals, 6 assists

UEFA Super Cup: 4 games, 3 goals, 3 assists

Club World Cup: 5 games, 5 goals, 1 assist

Total: 778 games, 672 goals, 305 assists

SERIAL TROPHY-WINNER

While Barcelona have failed to regain their Champions League title since their last title in 2015, Messi has been a crucial part in them continuing to win major trophies. The 34-year-old forward has won four Champions League titles with Barcelona, including in 2006 when he missed the final due to injury. He also has 10 league titles and seven Copa del Rey titles to his name.

Here is a list of honours Messi won at Barcelona:

La Liga: 10 (2004-05, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19)

Champions League: 4 (2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15)

Copa del Rey: 7 (2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21)

Spanish Super Cup: 7 (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018)

UEFA Super Cup: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Club World Cup: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

INDIVIDUAL HONOURS

The all-time leading winner of the Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best male footballer annually by French news magazine France Football, Messi also has a number of individual accolades to his name.

Here is a look at a few of them:

Ballon d'Or: 6 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)

European Golden Shoe (highest goalscorer in Europe in a league season): 6 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)

Pichichi Trophy (highest goalscorer in a La Liga season): 8 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21)