Lionel Messi To Leave Barcelona Due To "Financial And Structural Obstacles"
Lionel Messi will end his 20-year career with Barcelona after the Argentine superstar failed to reach agreement on a new deal with the club, the Spanish giants announced.
Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona has ended and he won't be signing an extension, the club said.© AFP
Lionel Messi will end his 20-year career with Barcelona after the Argentine superstar failed to reach agreement on a new deal with the club, the Spanish giants announced on Thursday. "Although an agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi it cannot be formalised due to economic and structural obstacles," said a statement from the club. "Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not remain linked to Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the club cannot come true."
LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021
More to follow...
