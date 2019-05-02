Lionel Messi Scores 600th Barcelona Goal, Commentators Jump For Joy - Watch

Lionel Messi's two second-half goals helped Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the opening half before Messi struck twice in seven second half minutes to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia. Messi's second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barcelona goal in all competitions . It turned out to be a memorable performance from the Argentine star and commentators Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand absolutely lost it after Messi's free-kick.

That freekick from Messi pic.twitter.com/k2vuVDJtiT — Joi (@wnizzul) May 2, 2019

In a video uploaded by Rio Ferdinand on his Twitter handle, the former Manchester United defender and Gary Lineker went crazy as Luis Garcia had his hands on his head in disbelief.

Former Barcelona striker Lineker then turned to the screen to shout "wow" while Ferdinand covered his mouth.

Reaction when #Messi hits his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona... u have to get excited! Wow ps. Get the sound on #barcalfc #UCL pic.twitter.com/PlgFtZJvHF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 1, 2019

Messi refused to take all the plaudits for the win which also Luis Suarez score against his former club.

"We must be more united than ever, all together: the team, the fans.

"We said at the beginning of the season that we will win it together."

The two sides meet again next Tuesday for the decisive second leg at Anfield.

"How we caused them problems was outstanding," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"I don't know if we can play much better. But one moment there's Messi with an easy goal and the second was unsaveable."

(With inputs from AFP)