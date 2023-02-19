Lionel Messi scored a sublime free-kick in stoppage time as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came from 2-3 down to beat Lille 4-3 at Parc des Princes on Sunday. Champions PSG squandered seemed to have squandered a 2-0 lead after Jonathan Bamba had put the visitors 3-2 up in the second half, following strikes from Bafode Diakite and Jonathan David (penalty). However, Kylian Mbappe's equaliser in the 87th minute, and a Messi free-kick in the 95th minute saw the Parisiens dramatically seal the win in front of a packed Parc des Princes.

Messi won a free-kick in the dying embers of the game, before curling his effort past Lucas Chevalier.

PSG had a firm frip on the game after Mbappe and Neymar, who was later stretched off due to an injury, had scored in the space of six minutes to put the hosts 2-0 up.

However, a second-half comeback by Lille, coupled with Neymar's injury, had turned the tide of the encounter.

Lille were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute and David equalised after slotting his effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG were 11 minutes later when Bamba put the visitors ahead.

However, Mbappe scored his second of the match, slotting home from Juan Bernat's lay-off, to equalise in the 87th minute.

That was his 27th goal this season in all competitions, but it was not the end of the drama as Messi won a free-kick when he was fouled just outside the area by Benjamin Andre.

(With AFP Inputs)

