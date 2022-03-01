In Ligue 1 on Sunday, Paris Saint Germain put on a spectacular display of attacking ball possession against Saint Etienne to register a comfortable 3-1 win at Parc des Princes. The story could have been very different as Denis Souanga scored against PSG in the 16th minute to give his team a vital cushion early-on in the game. However, the pendulum swung the other way soon with Lionel Messi producing twin moments of magic before and after half-time to aid striker Kylian Mbappe in scoring both the times.

PSG's Instagram handle shared both the assists. The first one was a breathtaking through ball which only Messi could have seen coming as Mbappe received the playmaker's delivery and produced a hard strike that went past the keeper.

Watch: Lionel Messi's Wonder Assist To Kylian Mbappe

The second assist brought back the Messi of old, something which he was seen doing quite often at Barcelona. The maestro dribbled the ball past a herd of clueless Saint Etienne players at the edge of the penalty area and laid down a simple yet intelligent through ball which was pounced on by Mbappe again.

Watch: Messi Dodges Players And Then Provides The Perfect Assist

With Mbappe scoring in the 42nd and 47 minutes, PSG took control of the proceedings in the second half.

Inside five minutes of Mbappe's second goal, Danilo Pereira also got on the scoresheet to help the home side have a two-goal advantage.

The end-game statistics proved the dominant nature of the PSG's style of play with 63 per cent ball possession to go with 615 completed passes.