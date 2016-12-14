 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Lionel Messi Finally Meets Afghan Boy Who Became Viral Sensation

Updated: 14 December 2016 15:25 IST

The world took note of Murtaza Ahmadi after a picture of him, wearing a shirt made from a striped blue plastic bag with Lionel Messi's number 10 written on the back, became viral.

Lionel Messi Finally Meets Afghan Boy Who Became Viral Sensation
Lionel Messi met Murtaza Ahmadi in Doha during Barcelona's match with Al Ahli. © roadto2022

Murtaza Ahmadi, the Afghan boy who became a hit on social media earlier this year, finally met his hero Lionel Messi in Doha.

The world took note of Murtaza after a picture of him, wearing a shirt made from a striped blue plastic bag with Messi's number 10 written on the back, became viral.

This powerful image touched the hearts of millions of football lovers across the globe, as soon as it first surfaced on the Internet.

He was eventually identified as Murtaza Ahmadi from Afghanistan's Ghazni province, thanks to the efforts of his uncle, Azim Ahmadi, who lives in Australia.

The six-year-old then received a signed shirt from the Barcelona superstar.

"I want to meet Messi, spend time with him, I love the way he plays football. I love him very, very much," he told AFP at the time.

Soon after this gesture from Messi, Murtaza's family was forced to leave Afghanistan amid constant telephone threats and the fear of Murtaza being kidnapped.

His dream of meeting Messi finally came true when Barcelona arrived in Qatar to play a friendly match against Al Ahli.

 

Topics : Football Lionel Andres Messi
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Murtaza Ahmadi become a hit on the internet in January
  • Lionel Messi had earlier sent Murtaza Ahmadi a signed jersey
  • Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha
Related Articles
Barcelona Ready to Make Lionel Messi Best Paid, Says President
Barcelona Ready to Make Lionel Messi Best Paid, Says President
Luis Suarez Double, Lionel Messi Magic Hands Barcelona Derby Delight
Luis Suarez Double, Lionel Messi Magic Hands Barcelona Derby Delight
Lionel Messi to Marry Long Time Girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo: Reports
Lionel Messi to Marry Long Time Girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo: Reports
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.