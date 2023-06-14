Paris Saint-Germain star striker Kylian Mbappe feels Lionel Messi didn't get the respect he deserved during his two-year spell at the French club. The former Barcelona star, who joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021, signed for Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami on a three-year contract earlier this month. The 35-year-old led Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years at the Qatar showpiece last year. However, he couldn't replicate his form for the French champions during the recently-concluded Champions League campaign.

For months, Messi was targetted and abused by the club's hardline fanbase. With his future at the call also uncertain, following talks of a move to Real Madrid, Mbappe has slammed the treatment of Messi during his time at the club.

"He's one of greatest player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally, I don't understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. We are talking about Messi. He needs to be respected, and instead he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it happened. We will have to do what we can to replace him," Mbappe told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to a report, Mbappe has told PSG that he would not be taking up an option to extend his contract by one year beyond 2024.

Mbappe's confirmation by letter comes a little over a year since he snubbed Real Madrid by signing a surprise extension to his contract to remain at the French champions.

PSG will not entertain allowing their prize asset to leave for free when his existing deal runs out.

(With AFP Inputs)