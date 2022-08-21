Chelsea will be squaring off against Leeds United in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday at Elland Road. Both sides are currently locked at 4 points each. Leeds United last played out a 2-2 draw against Southampton while Chelsea were held to a similar scoreline by Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be on the sidelines for the game against Leeds after the red card received during the game against Spurs.

Currently, Leeds United are at the seventh spot in the standings while Chelsea are eighth.

When will Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 21.

Where will the Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League will be played at Elland Road.

What time will the Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League?

Promoted

The Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)