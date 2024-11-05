Lazio continued their bid to crack Serie A's top four with a 2-1 win on Monday over struggling Cagliari, who finished the match in Rome with nine men. Mattia Zaccagni struck the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 76th minute at the Stadio Olimpico to put Lazio fifth, Marco Baroni's team separated from the Champions League positions by goal difference. Lazio are level on 22 points with third-placed Atalanta and Fiorentina after an eighth win in nine matches in all competitions which also put them within three points of league leaders Napoli.

Zaccagni's winner came after Cagliari's Zito Luvumbo levelled Boulaye Dia's early opener just before half-time.

Cagliari's night went from bad to worse two minutes after captain Lazio Zaccagni netted his fourth goal of the season, when Yerry Mina was dismissed for second bookable offence.

That decision, for a soft foul on Valentin Castellanos, led to Michel Adopo protesting so furiously that he too was booked for a second time and shown a red card.

Earlier, Mario Balotelli made his debut for Genoa who lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Parma.

Andrea Pinamonti netted the decisive goal with 10 minutes remaining before former Italy striker Balotelli made his first Serie A appearance in four years as a late substitute.

Balotelli, 34, had little time to make an impact on the match but was booked in stoppage time.

Genoa sit one place above the drop zone, level on nine points with Parma, Cagliari and Como, with the latter beaten 1-0 at Empoli.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)