Atletico Madrid said on Monday they had permanently banned a fan for throwing objects onto the field during the weekend's heated derby draw with Real Madrid. Sunday's match at Atletico's Estadio Metropolitano was halted for 15 minutes after home fans threw objects including lighters at Madrid players. Atletico claimed a late point thanks to Angel Correa's 95th-minute equaliser. "Our security department continues to work with the police to identify the rest of those involved, who will be permanently expelled as soon as they are located," Atletico said.

"The club's firm conviction to eradicate any form of violence and our defence of the values of sport are unquestionable.

"We will continue to work with all our resources with the aim of eliminating this type of behaviour," they added.

Atletico also announced a change to rules for fans' clothing inside their ground following the incident.

"The club will imminently incorporate into its internal regulations the prohibition of using inside the stadium any element or garment that prevents distinguishing the face of a person in order to hide their identity, which until now was not contemplated in our regulations," the 11-time Spanish champions said.

"In the event of non-compliance with this rule, they will be immediately expelled from the stadium.

Atletico's next home game is October 20's La Liga match with Leganes.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)