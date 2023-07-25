Paris Saint-Germain officially confirmed having received a world record bid of 300-million-euro ($333 million) for their superstar forward Kylian Mbappe from Saudi club Al Hilal. Following the bid, PSG also allowed Mbappe to have a chat with the Saudi Pro League club despite rumours that the player has already agreed a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid. As NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo asked Al-Hilal to sign him instead for such a grand fee, as he looks similar to Mbappe, the PSG forward also took to Twitter and shared his reaction.

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," Antetokounmpo tweeted. Reacting to the NBA star's tweet, Mbappe posted several laughing emoticons.

Real Madrid -- the club widely thought to be leading the chase for the most potent forward in world football -- are among a number of other clubs to have expressed an interest, the source said.

Al Hilal have made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

"The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That's the request of the letter and that's been granted," the PSG source said.

Riyadh-based Al Hilal are one of the handful of clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

They have already signed central defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer.

Mbappe, 24, has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year for nothing.

