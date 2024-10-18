Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday the club's French striker Kylian Mbappe "seems unaffected to me" after Swedish media reported he is being investigated for an alleged rape during a visit to Stockholm. Mbappe's lawyer told AFP this week the France captain was "shocked" to see his name linked to the investigation and he will take action for libel. The forward was not selected by France for UEFA Nations League matches after an injury and visited the Swedish capital with a group of people last week. "In this moment (the reports) are speculations, I see him working every day, he is happy, content, he doesn't seem affected to me at all," said Ancelotti.

"He's looking forward to keep on helping the team."

Ancelotti said Mbappe, 25, had been given time off by the Spanish and European champions.

"The days off were set for him and beyond that, individuals can choose what they want to do," explained Ancelotti.

"I don't care where players prefer to rest. I went to London for a couple of days and didn't ask anybody.

"I also don't have a travel agency to organise trips for players."

A Swedish prosecutor has confirmed that an investigation has been opened, without naming Mbappe.

Mbappe claimed in a post on X on Monday there was a link between the report and a hearing before a French league committee on Tuesday over his bitter dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain over what he says is 55 million euros ($60 million) in unpaid wages.

"FAKE NEWS !!!!. It's becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance," he wrote.

Mbappe completed a dream move to join Madrid in the summer after seven years at PSG.

