Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 on Thursday after beating Montpellier 3-1 at the Stade de la Mosson. However, their evening was overshadowed by an injury to Kylian Mbappe, who had missed two penalties in the space of as many minutes. Mbappe had an eighth-minute spot-kick saved by Montpellier's Benjamin Lecomte but the referee ordered a retake. However, his second attempt was turned onto the post by Lecomte, before the France superstar put the rebound over the crossbar.

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Misses Two Penalties vs Montpellier

#Mbappe missed 2 penalties in a row and another unbelievable chance #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/e6QnFz3l30 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 2, 2023

Mbappe then limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury midway through the first half, raising the alarm for PSG with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich now less than two weeks away.

Kylian Mbappe leaves the field due to some injury!



No problem for Paris they have Messi pic.twitter.com/Z1zM333Ann — Mision Champions (@MisionChampions) February 1, 2023

Mbappe suffers a thigh injury



pic.twitter.com/FABGmj439M — (@zi_46) February 1, 2023

However, PSG coach Christophe Galtier suggested the injury was down to a knock rather than a muscle problem.

"He took a knock to the back of the knee or the back of the thigh, so we'll see," said Galtier.

"I'm not too worried," he added. "It's a bruise or a contusion, we don't know yet.

"With the run of matches we don't want to take risks with a very busy fixture list, but it doesn't appear that serious."

PSG host Bayern in Paris on February 14, with the second leg in Germany on March 8. They are desperate to avoid a repeat of last season when they were knocked out at the same stage of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

