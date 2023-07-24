Arguably the most prolific goalscorer in the world right now, Kylian Mabppe is a man who has been in the headlines for the past few weeks. The Frenchman has been at loggerheads with his club Paris Saint-Germain over contract situation. While Mbappe is looking to leave the club in 2024 as a free agent, PSG are keen to either extend his contract or sell him to the highest bidder in the current transfer window. As the impasse over the situation continues, the French club has reportedly received a 'world record' bid of 300 million euros for the highly sought-after forward from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi club Al-Hilal, which has already been on a shopping spree this summer, is said to be willing to sign Mbappe from PSG and has submitted a bid that PSG are reportedly keen to accept, as per The Athletic. Even football transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Ligue 1 giants have recieved a bid of this stature from Al-Hilal.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé.



Understand it's worth €300m — record fee.



No talks on player side.



PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Al-Hilal have reportedly been given the permission by PSG to speak to Mbappe. However, it looks fairly implausible to see a player like Mbappe leaving for a Saudi Arabian club at a time when his career is only going up.

A few days ago, PSG decided to leave Kylian Mbappe out of their squad for a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, casting further doubt on the forward's future at the French champions.

PSG gave no reason for the omission of France's captain but 24-year-old Mbappe has said for weeks that he is refusing to sign a new contract.

His omission from the tour will fuel fresh speculation that he could leave to join Real Madrid before next season.

Real Madrid have been eager to sign the player for a long time and many believe an agreement of some sort is already in place between the two parties. Mbappe's current PSG contract expires next summer but has the option to exten it by one year.

With AFP inputs