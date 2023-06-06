Story ProgressBack to home
Karim Benzema Signs For Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad: Club Source
Karim Benzema has signed to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad for three years starting next season.
Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid© AFP
Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has signed to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad for three years starting next season, a source in the Jeddah-based club told AFP on Tuesday. "Benzema has signed a contract for his transfer to Al-Ittihad for a three-year period starting next season," said the source.
