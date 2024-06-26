Jonathan David scored the only goal as Canada reignited their Copa America campaign with a 1-0 victory over Peru in sweltering Kansas City on Tuesday. Lille striker David - who is reportedly being targeted by Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea - once again demonstrated his eye for goal with a cool finish to secure all three points for Canada against 10-man Peru at the Children's Mercy Park Stadium. A game played in scorching afternoon sunshine - with on-pitch temperatures nudging towards 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) - saw one of the two referee's assistants collapse with apparent heat exhaustion just before half-time.

Canada, beaten 2-0 by Argentina in the opening game of the tournament last week, took the lead in the second half after Peru had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Miguel Araujo for a wild foul on substitute Jacob Shaffelburg that sparked a melee amongst players from both teams.

Referee Mario Escobar initially only gave Araujo a yellow card for his ugly studs up challenge that crashed into Shaffelburg's shin.

But a VAR review led to Escobar giving the foul a second look on the pitchside monitor and the yellow was upgraded to red.

That dismissal tipped a close game in favour of Canada, who attacked more aggressively thereafter in an attempt to exploit their one-man advantage.

The breakthrough finally came on 74 minutes with David's goal from a sweeping Canada counter-attack.

Cyle Larin picked up possession just outside the Canada penalty area and curled a pinpoint pass into the path of Shaffelburg charging down the left flank.

The Nashville forward played a sensational first-time cross-field pass to David, who took one touch without breaking stride and then buried a right-foot finish into the bottom corner past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Peru pressed forward in search of an equalizer, but Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau denied Christian Cueva with a fine one-handed reflex save to parry away a volley before saving Paolo Guerrero's injury-time free-kick.

The result leaves Canada second in Group A behind Argentina, who play Chile later Tuesday.

