Alessandro Florenzi's season is at risk after AC Milan announced on Tuesday that the Italy full-back would undergo knee surgery. In a statement the Serie A leaders said that Florenzi would go under the knife in Rome on Wednesday to repair damage to a meniscus in his left knee picked up during his team's goalless draw with Bologna on Monday night. That stalemate left Milan just one point ahead of Napoli and four in front of reigning champions Inter Milan, who however have a game in hand.

Florenzi, 31, joined Milan on loan from home town club Roma in August and has since played 27 matches for the seven-time European champions in all competitions, scoring once.

Wednesday's knee surgery will be the second of the campaign for Florenzi, who underwent an almost identical operation in October which ruled him out for a month.

He has made 47 appearances for his country and was part of the squad which won Euro 2020 last summer.