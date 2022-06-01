European champions Italy will take South American champions Argentina in the inaugural Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday. Italy, who have failed to qualify for this year's FIFA World Cup, won Euro 2020 at the same venue after beating England in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, won their record-equalling 15th Copa America, and the first since 1993, after beating arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Italy skipper and veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini will also bid adieu to international football after this game.

When will the Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match be played?

The Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match will be played on Thursday, June 2.

Where will the Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match be played?

The Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time will the Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match start?

The Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match?

The Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Italy vs Argentina, Finalissima match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)