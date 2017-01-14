 
ISL Team FC Goa Mutually Part Ways With Coach Zico After Three Seasons

Updated: 14 January 2017 15:36 IST

The decision comes after a poor third season which saw Goa finish bottom of the ISL table. In its immediate next step, the club is in the process of appointing a Technical Director.

ISL Team FC Goa mutually parted ways with coach Zico after three seasons © AFP

FC Goa and its head coach for the past three seasons, Arthur Antunes Coimbra (Zico) have mutually decided against exercising the option of extending the contract. Keeping the logistical challenges of the upcoming season in mind, the two parties amicably came to this decision. Zico guided Goa to the playoffs in the first ISL season in 2014, and to the final in the next season, when they lost to Chennaiyin FC.

The decision comes after a poor third season which saw Goa finish bottom of the ISL table.

In its immediate next step, the club is in the process of appointing a Technical Director, who has the relevant coaching experience and scouting knowledge within the Indian footballing ecosystem. FC Goa strongly feels that this would be an important step in laying the foundations for the long term, and help achieve sustainable growth of the club and Indian players.

Over the time, the club is keen to ensure that the dependancy on foreign players is limited and this in turn will give the Indian players the platform to make the biggest impact.

"FC Goa Management has nothing but immense respect and gratitude towards Zico and his dedicated support staff for their role in helping the club establish its foundation," the release said.

"Zico will always retain a special place in the club's history. FC Goa has always strived to be a club belonging to every Goan, and will continue the legacy of binding Goa through the realms of the beautiful game," it added.

Zico started his managerial career with Japanese club Kashima Antlers in 1999. His biggest stint came in 2002, when he took over the Japanese national team, helping them win the 2004 Asian Cup and qualify for the 2006 World Cup. He coached Fenerbahce during 2006-08, and guided them to the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

