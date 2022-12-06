Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a free-agent, having parted ways with Manchester United during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has reportedly been tabled a mouth-watering offer of 200 million Euros a year by Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo, who himself claimed to have already turned down a £305 million deal in the summer, isn't said to have decided whether he wants to put pen to paper on the new offer that has been tabled, especially in the middle of a FIFA World Cup campaign for Portugal.

Ronaldo, in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, had criticsied Manchester United, suggesting a few people at the club are trying to force him out. The 37-year-old even said that he has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag. Not long after the video, United released a statement saying the club and Ronaldo have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, making him a free-agent.

Al-Nassr is the only club that has seriously shown interest in Ronaldo since he became a free-agent. Though a few media outlets have reported that everything is agreed between Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, a number of other parties, a few even close to Ronaldo, have denied the reports.

Piers Morgan also took to Twitter to deny reports of an agreement being reached between the two parties. Even transfer-specialist football journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that nothing has been signed yet.

Al Nassr official proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo is on the table, as called last week. €200m per year until 2025, but including sponsor deals. Documents are being checked. #Ronaldo



There's still nothing signed, agreed or approved by Cristiano. Focus is on the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FUTxOnoDI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2022

Earlier, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had spoken to a number of clubs including European giants like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, etc., but no one showed any serious interest in the 37-year-old forward.

But, considering the profile Ronaldo holds, he is expected to fetch some offers even from Champions League clubs in Europe. Being a free-agent, Ronaldo can sign for any club without waiting for a transfer window or requiring his potential suitor to agree on a fee with another club.

Having scored only one goal for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup, however, Ronaldo would want to conclude the tournament with a few more goals under his belt if he is to fetch a lucrative move.

