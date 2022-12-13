Iranian authorities have had a hard time controlling the rising voices in support of those campaigning for women's rights. However, a rather shocking piece of news has emerged from Iran where a footballer, by the name of Amir Nasr-Azadani, has reportedly been sentenced to execution because of his women's rights campaigns. The distressing development has been condemned by many and even FIFPro, the worldwide representative organisation for 65,000 professional footballers, has criticised the Iranian government for passing such an order for the player.

Iran has seen a number of anti-government protests taking place across the country over the last few months, especially after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had refused to follow the country's Islamic dress code. She was in custody before her demise and the incident outraged many women and activists across the country.

Nasr-Azadani has been campaigning for women's rights in the country, and as a punishment, he has been sentenced to execution, as per The Telegraph.

In a tweet criticising the order, FIFPro took to Twitter and wrote: "FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment."

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country.



We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

Even the Iran men's national football team protested against the government in their first match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 by staying silent during their nation's national anthem in the match against England.

As for Nasr-Azadani, he played in the Persian Gulf Pro League side Tractor between 2016 and 2018. The defender hasn't played football professionally since November 2017.

