Table-toppers Barcelona are all set to take on Celta Vigo in their upcoming match of La Liga on Saturday in Barcelona. The Blaugrana have won 11 of their last 14 games against Celta Vigo in La Liga, including the previous three matches. Interestingly, Barcelona have scored at least one goal in each of their last 11 matches against Celta Vigo. The hosts will be coming to this clash after registering 1-0 victory over Leganes in their previous game. On the other hand, Celta Vigo faced a shocking 2-0 defeat against Espanyol.

Currently, Barcelona are sitting at the top of the La Liga points table 22 victories in 31 matches. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are at seventh place with 12 wins in 31 matches.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024/25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, April 19 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)