Real Madrid will take on Inter Milan in an exciting Group D encounter at the San Siro on September 16. Both teams will be looking to start their 2021/22 Champions League campaign on the right note after enduring mediocre performances last year. While Inter will face a tough ask of keeping up with their goal scoring abilities after the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, Real too will have have task cut out with the pressure of delivering in the biggest platform in Europe yet again. A positive for the Spanish giants could be handing a debut to teenage star Eduardo Camavinga in the Champions League for the club. Karim Benzema will have to shoulder the responsibility of leading from the front along with the likes of Vinicius Junior.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

When will the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, September 16.

What time will Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

Promoted

The live streaming for Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)