India vs Syria LIVE Score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: India Make Seven Changes Ahead Of Must-Win Game
India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: India men's football team will be squaring off against Syria in their next Intercontinental Cup match in Hyderabad
India vs Syria LIVE Score, Intercontinental Cup 2024:© X (Twitter)
India vs Syria LIVE Updates: India men's football team will be squaring off against Syria in their next Inter-Continental Cup match in Hyderabad on Monday. India will be coming to this clash after playing a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening match. India are eyeing their second consecutive Intercontinental Cup triumph, and third overall. Syria beat Mauritius 2-0 on Friday, which means they hold a slight advantage heading into the final game.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Syria LIVE Score, Intercontinental Cup 2024 from Gachibowli Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad:
- 19:06 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: The SEVEN changes!Here are the seven changes that Manolo Marquez has made:GK: Amrinder out, Gurpreet inRB: Asish Rai out, Nikhil Poojary inCB: Sana Singh out, Anwar Ali inLB: Jay Gupta out, Subhasish Bose inCM: Apuia out, Suresh inAM: Thapa out, Sahal inLW: Liston out, Nandha in
- 18:53 (IST)
- 18:52 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: India's starting XIHere is India's starting lineup vs Syria:
Just in: Team News for #INDSYR!— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 9, 2024
& Watch LIVE action on @sports18 and @JioCinema #Intercontinentalcup #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/QUqZ8Mwh7Q
- 18:43 (IST)
