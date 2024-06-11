India vs Qatar Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Telecast: The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier will be crucial encounter for the Men in Blue as they start life without Sunil Chhetri. India have had a lukewarm qualification campaign for the World Cup thus far, with a 1-0 victory away in Kuwait giving them a lot of hope, before draws against Afghanistan (0-0 away) and Kuwait (0-0 at home), and defeats against Qatar (0-3 at home) and Afghanistan (1-2 at home) left them in a vulnerable position.

While they are still second in Group A with five points from as many matches, they must now ensure a result against the reigning champions of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, and hope for a favourable scoreline in the match between Kuwait and Afghanistan, later in the day.

When will the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, June 11 (IST).

Where will the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar

What time will the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match start?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier will start at 9:15 PM IST

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier will not be telecast in India on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be streamed live on Fan Code app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)