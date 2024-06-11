FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar LIVE Score: India face Asian champions Qatar, hoping to create history in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2. India will take the field at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, having played out a stalemate against Kuwait in Kolkata. Sunil Chhetri is not available for the trip to Qatar after the veteran striker played his last game for India last week at the Salt Lake Stadium. India are still second in Group A with five points from as many matches, but they must now ensure a result against Qatar in order to have any hopes of making it to Round 3 for the first time.

June 11 2024 20:43 (IST) India vs Qatar LIVE: A look at the India playing XI Gurpreet (GK); Manvir, Mehtab, Bheke, Anwar, Jay Gupta; Suresh, Jeakson, Brandon; Chhangte, Rahim

June 11 2024 20:38 (IST) India vs Qatar LIVE: Big news for Jay Gupta FC Goa are thrilled to announce that Jay Gupta has committed his future to the Club on a four-year deal. The dynamic defender will remain an integral part of the Gaurs for the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond, solidifying his role in the team following a standout debut season.

June 11 2024 20:31 (IST) India vs Qatar LIVE: No Chhetri The notable absentee in this match will be 'Captain Fantastic' Sunil Chhetri. The superstar of Indian football bid farewell to the international stage following the match against Kuwait. As a result, India will have to get accustomed to a life without their long-time talisman.

June 11 2024 20:24 (IST) India vs Qatar LIVE: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between India and Qatar. A huge match for the Sunil Chhetri-led India who will have to either draw or win the game in order to keep their dreams of qualification alive.