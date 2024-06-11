Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri-Less India Face Qatar In Do-Or-Die Clash
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar LIVE Score: India take on Asian chamoions Qatar, hoping to create history in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2.
FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026, India vs Qatar LIVE Updates© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar LIVE Score: India face Asian champions Qatar, hoping to create history in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2. India will take the field at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, having played out a stalemate against Kuwait in Kolkata. Sunil Chhetri is not available for the trip to Qatar after the veteran striker played his last game for India last week at the Salt Lake Stadium. India are still second in Group A with five points from as many matches, but they must now ensure a result against Qatar in order to have any hopes of making it to Round 3 for the first time.
- 20:43 (IST)India vs Qatar LIVE: A look at the India playing XIGurpreet (GK); Manvir, Mehtab, Bheke, Anwar, Jay Gupta; Suresh, Jeakson, Brandon; Chhangte, Rahim
- 20:38 (IST)India vs Qatar LIVE: Big news for Jay GuptaFC Goa are thrilled to announce that Jay Gupta has committed his future to the Club on a four-year deal. The dynamic defender will remain an integral part of the Gaurs for the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond, solidifying his role in the team following a standout debut season.
- 20:31 (IST)India vs Qatar LIVE: No ChhetriThe notable absentee in this match will be 'Captain Fantastic' Sunil Chhetri. The superstar of Indian football bid farewell to the international stage following the match against Kuwait. As a result, India will have to get accustomed to a life without their long-time talisman.
- 20:24 (IST)India vs Qatar LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between India and Qatar. A huge match for the Sunil Chhetri-led India who will have to either draw or win the game in order to keep their dreams of qualification alive.
