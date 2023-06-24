India vs Nepal Live Updates, SAFF Championship 2023: ,India will have a wonderful opportunity to move closer to the semifinals of the SAFF Championship when they face Nepal in Bengaluru on Saturday. A 4-0 hammering of Pakistan gave them the perfect start in the competition. On paper, the hosts hold all the aces, evidenced by an overwhelming 16-2 overall head-to-head record in 23 matches played between them, a sequence that started in the 1985 SAF Games. The last meeting between the two sides came during the 2021 SAFF Championship when India defeated Nepal 3-0.

Here are the Live Updates from India vs Nepal, SAFF Championships match from Bangaluru:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle June 24 2023 19:24 (IST) India vs Nepal LIVE: Crucial game! A win over Nepal will guarantee India's spot in the semi-finals. Nepal lost their first game against Kuwait and Pakistan have lost both of their games in the competition till now. A win over Nepal will guarantee India's spot in the semi-finals. Nepal lost their first game against Kuwait and Pakistan have lost both of their games in the competition till now.

June 24 2023 19:18 (IST) India vs Nepal: 8 changes! changes for the #BlueTigers for tonight's #SAFFChampionship2023 fixture #NEPIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/bSc3uwZe3X — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2023

June 24 2023 19:13 (IST) India vs Nepal LIVE: Contrasting fortunes! While India defeated Pakistan in their first match, Nepal were completely outplayed by the powerful Kuwait.

June 24 2023 18:35 (IST) India vs Nepal LIVE: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of SAFF Championship match between India and Nepal. A draw will take India closer to the semi-finals while a win will assure them of the spot. Stay connected for the live scores and updates related to the game!