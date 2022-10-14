India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Live: A crushing 0-8 defeat in the opening match denting their confidence severely, India would look to pick up the pieces and salvage some pride when they play Morocco in their second group match of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup on Friday. The hapless Indians suffered a 0-8 thrashing at the hands of rampaging USA in their opening match on Tuesday, and Thomas Dennerby's side will look to forget the disappointing result and focus on getting at least a point against Morocco in the Group A battle between the debutants.

Here are the live updates of the India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match, Live from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar:

8:17 PM IST: Morocco commits series of mistakes in front of the India goal. Two of their players fail to intercept a pass and then one of their players' shot hit the bar

8:11 PM IST: India gets a free-kick but Neha's shot from the right is off the target.

8:08 PM IST: A great run by the Indian players. The move started from the left and then gained pace with Nitu interception towards the right flank. A good chance as she enters the final third!

8:00 PM IST: Action starts!

7:59 PM IST: Starting line-ups!

India XI: Melody Chanu(GK), Naketa, Shilky Devi, Astram(C), Babina, Neha, Kajol, Anita, Shubhangi, Nitu, Kajal.

Morocco XI: Wissal(GK), Hajar, Dania, Nadia, Samya, Djennah, Doha, Yasmine (C), Mina, Fatima.

7:52 PM IST: The teams have lined up for the national anthem.