India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier, Live Streaming: India will be squaring off against Kuwait in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on Thursday at the Salt Late Stadium, Kolkata. This will be India skipper and the prolific player Sunil Chhetri's final international game. The 39-year-old Chhetri will hang his boots at the end of this match and would like to ensure that the team enters the final-18 stage of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time. The top two teams from nine groups of four teams each will go on to make the third stage. This round will decide FIFA's increased allocation of eight World Cup berths for Asia.

When will the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match take place?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Thursday, June 6.

Where will the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match start?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

