India vs China Live Score, Football Match Updates: India Look To Break China Jinx

India and China will go head-to-head in an international football friendly for the first time in 21 years on Saturday with the home team a firm favourites despite poor recent form. The Indian team is playing an international match for the first time in China, though their senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past. China have played in India seven times, all of them in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup. India will be led by star defender Sandesh Jhingan. India have not won a single match out of the 17 while China has come out victorious on 12 occasions, five of which ended in a draw.

The senior teams of India and China last played in the 1997 Nehru Cup in Kochi which the 'Red Dragons' won 2-1. This is more true for India as the country has not featured in a single FIFA World Cup while China has done so once -- in 2002 when they exited from the group stages after losing all their three matches. China, despite being a lesser force on the global stage, are one of the established football countries in Asia. China have been consistently among the top 10 in Asia and in the top 100 in the world.

Live Updates Between India vs China, Friendly Football Match straight from Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, China

16:32 IST: A pep talk from the captain before they the big game.

16:14 IST: The starting XI for India announced -- Gurpreet Singh (gk), Narayan Das, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan (c), Pritam Kotal, Halicharan Narzary, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua

16:00 IST: Sandesh Jhingan will be captaining the Indian side. Can he inspire India to a famous victory?

The wall of the @IndianFootball team, Sandesh Jhingan, will need to be at the top of his game against People's Republic of China tonight!



Can he inspire the Blue Tigers to a historic result?

15:45 IST: "Wishing you great success boys in the International Friendly against China today. I am sure you will give your best through the game," tweets Praful Patel.

15:41 IST: With the stage all set for the grand event, India will be looking to break the jinx and register a win against China.

15:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the football friendly between India and China.

China are now 76th in FIFA rankings and seventh in Asia. China have played 11 times in the Asian Cup, the continent's top-flight competition and have finished runners-up twice and third as many times. India, on the other hand, has played only thrice in the Asian Cup (1964 runners-up; 1984 and 2011) and recently broke into the top 100 in the FIFA rankings after a long time. The country is now 97th in FIFA rankings and 15th in Asia.