India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: The Indian football team take on Bangladesh in their first match of the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifers. A lot of buzz surrounds the fixture, with midfielder Hamza Choudhury - who has played over 100 times for Premier League club Leicester City - set to debut for Bangladesh, having switched his allegiance from England. India enter the game after a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Maldives, having been bolstered by the return of talisman Sunil Chhetri from international retirement.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Football, 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, March 25 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, India.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match will be televised live on the Jio Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)